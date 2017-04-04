BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology presents interim results of Phase II CONTROL trial of PB272

April 4 Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* Puma Biotechnology presents interim results of Phase II CONTROL trial of PB272 in extended adjuvant treatment of HER2-positive early stage breast cancer at the 2017 AACR annual meeting

* Results of Phase II CONTROL trial showed incidence of grade 3 diarrhea for 137 patients who received loperamide prophylaxis was 30.7%

* For 137 patients who received loperamide prophylaxis in Phase II CONTROL trial, 20.4% discontinued neratinib due to diarrhea

* Reductions seen in incidence of severe neratinib-related diarrhea in CONTROL trial