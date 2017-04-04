BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology presents interim results of Phase II CONTROL trial of PB272

April 4 Puma Biotechnology Inc:
* Puma Biotechnology presents interim results of Phase II
CONTROL trial of PB272 in extended adjuvant treatment of
HER2-positive early stage breast cancer at the 2017 AACR annual
meeting
* Results of Phase II CONTROL trial showed incidence of
grade 3 diarrhea for 137 patients who received loperamide
prophylaxis was 30.7%
* For 137 patients who received loperamide prophylaxis in
Phase II CONTROL trial, 20.4% discontinued neratinib due to
diarrhea
* Reductions seen in incidence of severe neratinib-related
diarrhea in CONTROL trial
