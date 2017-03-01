BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 Puma Biotechnology Inc:
* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
* Puma Biotechnology Inc - company plans to modify summary of product characteristics in its marketing authorisation application
* Puma Biotechnology-plans to modify summary of product characteristics based on meeting with rapporteur, co-rapporteur, review team members, EMA
* Puma Biotechnology - proposed summary of product characteristics will continue to include both hormone receptor positive, hormone receptor negative patients
* Puma-Will be revising proposed smpc for neratinib to restrict intended population to patients within a year after completion of Adjuvant Trastuzumab Therapy
* Puma-Committee for medicinal products for human use continuing to review co's maa and has not yet made a final decision to recommend approval of drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.