版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.16

May 10 Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* Puma Biotechnology reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $1.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐