BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.16

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Puma Biotechnology Inc:
* Puma Biotechnology reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $1.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit