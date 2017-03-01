版本:
BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.22

March 1 Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* Puma Biotechnology reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $2.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
