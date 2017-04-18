版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Puma exploration increases strategic land holdings at Murray Brook Zinc Project

April 18 Puma Exploration Inc:

* Secured strategic land holdings at Murray Brook Project by staking 86 additional claims

* Co holds 67.9 per-cent beneficial interests in Murray Brook Property, is confident to acquire remaining 32.1% from El Nino Venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐