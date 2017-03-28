版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement

March 28 Pure Energy Minerals Ltd:

* Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement

* Pure Energy Minerals Ltd - private placement will consist of up to 4 million units (excluding any over-allotment) of company

* Pure Energy Minerals - to undertake non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of up to $2 million subject to 15pct over-allotment option

* Private placement will consist of up to 4 million units of company at a price of $0.50 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
