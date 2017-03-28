BRIEF-Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in Washington
* Molina Healthcare selected for medicaid contract awards in the north central region of Washington
March 28 Pure Energy Minerals Ltd:
* Pure Energy Minerals announces non-brokered private placement
* Pure Energy Minerals Ltd - private placement will consist of up to 4 million units (excluding any over-allotment) of company
* Pure Energy Minerals - to undertake non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of up to $2 million subject to 15pct over-allotment option
* Private placement will consist of up to 4 million units of company at a price of $0.50 per unit
* Crestwood Equity Partners LP announces contribution of willow lake assets to Delaware Basin JV with first reserve and expansion of processing capacity
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03