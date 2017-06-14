版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Pure Energy Minerals says CFO John Jardine resigned

June 14 Pure Energy Minerals Ltd

* Pure Energy adds top tier finance expertise with appointment of Mr. Paul Zink as new chief financial officer

* Says CFO John Jardine resigned

* Appointment of Paul Zink as chief financial officer, effective June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐