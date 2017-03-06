版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Pure Gold acquires important down plunge extension of Madsen Mine

March 6 Pure Gold Mining Inc

* Pure gold acquires important down plunge extension of madsen mine

* Pure gold acquires important down plunge extension of madsen mine

* Pure gold mining inc- has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 219-hectare derlak gold property from orefinders resources inc

* Pure gold mining inc - consideration payable for property purchase includes $0.5 million in cash and 1.3 million common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐