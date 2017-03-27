版本:
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces cdn$125 mln equity financing

March 28 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces CDN$125 million equity financing

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust says to sell 20.9 million trust units at a price of CDN$$6.00 per unit

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Trust intends to use proceeds from financing to selectively repay existing indebtedness, to fund new acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
