BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust posts Q1 FFO per unit of $0.10

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016
* Adjusted funds from operations per unit were $0.09 for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Qtrly FFO per unit of $0.10
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit