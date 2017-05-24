版本:
BRIEF-Pure Multi-Family REIT acquires property in Phoenix, Arizona

May 24 Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

* Pure multi-family reit lp announces us$47.5 million property acquisition in phoenix, arizona

* Pure multi-family reit lp - pure multi-family intends to fund deal of pinnacle with proceeds from recent equity offering, which closed on april 7, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
