公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Pure Multi-Family REIT commences internalization of property management

May 3 Pure Multi-family Reit Lp:

* Pure Multi-Family REIT- commenced internalizing property management function under its new division, pure management

* Pure Multi-Family REIT lp- intend to transition remaining properties over following quarters

* Pure Multi-Family REIT lp- anticipate that entire portfolio will be fully internalized by year end or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
