BRIEF-Pure Multi-Family Reit LP upsizes equity offering to $60 mln

March 30 Pure Multi-family REIT LP :

* Pure Multi-Family REIT LP announces increase to previously announced equity offering to CND $80 million (US$60 million)

* To upsize its previously announced equity offering to 9 million class a units of Pure Multi-Family at a price of CDN$8.90/unit

* Intends to use net proceeds from financing to fund future acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
