Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Pure Storage Inc
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Sees q2 2018 revenue $214 million to $222 million
* Q1 revenue $182.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $177.5 million
* Pure storage inc - qtrly earnings per share net loss per share $0.30
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $975 million to $1.025 billion
* Pure storage inc - qtrly non-gapp net loss per share $0.14
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $975 million to $1.025 billion
* Pure storage inc sees full year non-gaap gross margin in range of 63.5% to 66.5%
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $989.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pure storage inc sees fy non-gaap operating margin in range of -9% to -5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.