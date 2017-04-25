版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-Pure Technologies enters into commercial collaboration

April 25 Pure Technologies Ltd

* Entered into commercial collaboration where Xylem will represent pure's products to water sector in gcc countries,India,Singapore,Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
