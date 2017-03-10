版本:
BRIEF-Pure Technologies Q4 revenue C$32.3 mln

March 9 Pure Technologies Ltd

* Pure Technologies announces 2016 year end results

* Q4 revenue C$32.3 million

* Profit for Q4 of $1.9 million compared to $0.7 million last year

* Pure Technologies Ltd - in 2017, pure expects much of its international growth to be from Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
