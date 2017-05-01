BRIEF-Pure Technologies qtrly earnings per share $0.01

May 1 Pure Technologies Ltd:

* Pure Technologies announces first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenue up 16% to $29.2 million

* Pure technologies ltd says pure continues to expect organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15%

* Pure technologies ltd says second and Q3 activity is expected to increase significantly for purehm over Q1 of 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01