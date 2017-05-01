BRIEF-Pure Technologies qtrly earnings per share $0.01

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 Pure Technologies Ltd:
* Pure Technologies announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue up 16% to $29.2 million
* Pure technologies ltd says pure continues to expect organic growth in this segment in 2017 of between 5 and 15%
* Pure technologies ltd says second and Q3 activity is expected to increase significantly for purehm over Q1 of 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668