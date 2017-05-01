BRIEF-Pure Technologies qtrly shr $0.01

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Pure Technologies Ltd
* Pure technologies continues to expect 2017 organic growth in americas water segment of between 5% and 15%
* Pure technologies ltd says second and q3 activity is expected to increase significantly for purehm over q1 of 2017
* Pure technologies announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenue up 16% to $29.2 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million