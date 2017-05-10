版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Putnam Investments reports 11 pct passive stake in Hamilton Lane

May 10 Hamilton Lane Inc

* Putnam investments llc reports 11 percent passive stake in hamilton lane inc as on april 30, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q2IvU4) Further company coverage:
