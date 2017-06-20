版本:
BRIEF-PV Nano Cell says cooperating with Merck for single-crystalline metal particles technology applications

June 20 PV Nano Cell Ltd:

* Is entering a cooperation with Merck to develop technology applications for single-crystalline metal particles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
