BRIEF-PVH Corp appoints Amy McPherson to its board of directors

March 22 PVH Corp -

* Appoints amy mcpherson to its board of directors

* Says number of directors constituting full board was increased to 12 in connection with this appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
