BRIEF-PVH Corp, Li & Fung Ltd form new strategic supply chain partnership

March 24 Pvh Corp:

* PVH Corp. And Li & Fung Limited form new strategic supply chain partnership

* Says agreements provide for cessation of existing non-exclusive buying agency agreement between cos

* Transaction is expected to close on July 1, 2017; new supply chain relationship is expected to be mutually beneficial to both cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
