BRIEF-Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex

BRIEF-BMO Financial Group reports Q2 adj earnings per share of c$1.92
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
March 27 Pyng Medical Corp
* Pyng receives securityholder approval for acquisition by Teleflex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BMO financial group reports net income of $1.25 billion for second quarter of 2017
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems announces Terence R. Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* root9B Holdings Inc - will require additional time to file its form 10-q for period ended March 31, 2017