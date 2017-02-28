版本:
BRIEF-PyroGenesis Canada Inc receives 3rd progress payment under $8.3mln contract with HPQ Silicon Resources Inc

Feb 28 Pyrogenesis Canada Inc

* Pyrogenesis Canada Inc - has received 3rd progress payment under its previously announced $8.3mm contract with HPQ Silicon Resources Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
