BRIEF-Pyrogenesis Canada says Q4 revenue fell 33 pct to $1.48 mln

April 28 Pyrogenesis Canada Inc

* Pyrogenesis announces 2016 results: revenues decrease 16%; gross margins (before non-cash items) increase to 41%; ebitda (adjusted.) improves 33% year over year; current backlog $9.9mm

* Q4 revenue fell 33 percent to $1.484 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
