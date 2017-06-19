版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-PyroGenesis says signed its third contract for a sample order of titanium powder

June 19 Pyrogenesis Canada Inc

* Pyrogenesis canada inc - signed its third contract for a sample order of titanium powder (ti-6al-4v) from manufacturer of 3d printers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
