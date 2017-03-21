BRIEF-Pöyry awarded detailed design assignment for Sappi North America

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Poyry Oyj:
* Says awarded detailed design assignment for major rebuild of a paper machine for Sappi North America
* $165 million capital project will expand Sappi North America's manufacturing capabilities and flexibility
* Planned project at Somerset Mill in Maine is expected to come online early in 2018
* Value of order has not been disclosed
* Order stock will be recognised within regional operations order stock in Q1
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock