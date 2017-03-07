版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management announces Feb. 28 assets under management

March 7 Pzena Investment Management Inc:

* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. announces February 28, 2017 assets under management

* Total AUM as of Feb 28, 2017 $32.0 billion versus $31.1 billion as of Jan 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐