BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management says total AUM as of April 30, 2017 $32.3 bln

May 8 Pzena Investment Management Inc:

* Pzena Investment Management, Inc announces April 30, 2017 assets under management

* Pzena Investment Management Inc says total AUM as of April 30, 2017 $32.3 billion versus. $26.6 billion as of April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
