21 小时前
BRIEF-Q2 Holdings Q2 net loss per common share $0.19
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点33分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-Q2 Holdings Q2 net loss per common share $0.19

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Q2 Holdings Inc

* Q2 Holdings Inc announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $47.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.2 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees full-year 2017 total revenue of $193.8 to $195.0 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees Q3 2017 total revenue of $49.8 to $50.2 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA of positive $2.2 million to $2.6 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of positive $7.8 million to $8.8 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc - GAAP net loss for Q2 of $7.8 million, which compares to a gaap net loss of $9.7 million for q2 of 2016

* Q2 revenue view $47.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $194.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Holdings Inc qtrly net loss per common share $0.19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

