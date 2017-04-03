版本:
BRIEF-Q2 Holdings says to increase board to nine directors from eight - SEC filing

April 3 Q2 Holdings Inc

* Q2 Holdings Inc - on MARCH 30, 2017, board resolved to increase size of board from eight directors to nine - SEC filing

* Q2 Holdings Inc - appointed R. Lynn Atchison as a director to fill vacancy created upon expansion in size of board - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nUlZvH) Further company coverage:
