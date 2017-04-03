BRIEF-Q2 Holdings says to increase board to nine directors from eight - SEC filing

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 3 Q2 Holdings Inc
* Q2 Holdings Inc - on MARCH 30, 2017, board resolved to increase size of board from eight directors to nine - SEC filing
* Q2 Holdings Inc - appointed R. Lynn Atchison as a director to fill vacancy created upon expansion in size of board - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nUlZvH) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.