BRIEF-QEP Resources Inc says Q4 loss per share $0.22

Feb 22 QEP Resources Inc

* QEP Resources Inc says qtrly loss per share $0.22

* QEP Resources Inc qtrly revenue $399.7 million versus. $468.3 million last year

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $395.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
