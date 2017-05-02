版本:
中国
BRIEF-Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize GeneReader NGS System in China

May 2 Qiagen Nv

* Qiagen partners with Maccura to localize and commercialize GeneReader NGS system in China

* Qiagen NV-JV, named MAQGEN plans to accelerate local adaptations, development and commercialization of GeneReader NGS System in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
