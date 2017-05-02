BRIEF-Qiagen reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

May 2 Qiagen NV

* Qiagen nv - reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7% cer sales growth and adjusted eps target before restructuring costs of $1.25-1.27 cer

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qiagen NV qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Qiagen reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue $307.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $306.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qiagen NV - for the second quarter of 2017, adjusted net sales are expected to rise approximately 5-6% cer

* Qiagen NV - for the second quarter of 2017, adjusted diluted eps are expected to be approximately $0.28-0.29 cer on an underlying basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: