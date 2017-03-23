版本:
BRIEF-QinetiQ North America awarded contract to support delivery of EMALS and AAG on U.S. Navy's next aircraft carrier

March 23 QinetiQ North America:

* QinetiQ North America awarded contract to support delivery of EMALS and AAG on the U.S. Navy's next aircraft carrier

* Confirmed a $41 million definitized contract with General Atomics in San Diego, California, awarded in September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
