BRIEF-QinetiQ North America awarded contract to support delivery of EMALS and AAG on U.S. Navy's next aircraft carrier

BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc
* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing
March 23 QinetiQ North America:
* QinetiQ North America awarded contract to support delivery of EMALS and AAG on the U.S. Navy's next aircraft carrier
* Confirmed a $41 million definitized contract with General Atomics in San Diego, California, awarded in September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 24 Food and drink megabrands are seeing their sales chewed away by smaller, nimbler, cooler rivals. They can't beat them - so now they're joining them.
* PAG Holdings Limited reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Zhaopin Ltd, as of May 17, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qOJ30c) Further company coverage: