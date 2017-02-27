版本:
BRIEF-Qingdao Haier, Alibaba to own stakes in multimedia firm after share transfer, capital boost

Feb 27 Qingdao Haier Co Ltd

* Says Haier multimedia company plans share transfer and capital boost

* Says it will own 20.2 percent in multimedia firm, while alibaba will own 25.25 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mlNdeV

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
