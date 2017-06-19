版本:
BRIEF-Qiwi issues statement regarding Otkritie's partial tender offer

June 19 Qiwi Plc:

* Qiwi plc - Otkritie Holding JSC, Otkritie Investments Cyprus Limited commenced tender offer to purchase for cash up to 24.8 million class b shares of Qiwi

* Qiwi plc - to purchase for cash up to 24.8 million class b shares of Qiwi at a purchase price of $28.00 per class b share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
