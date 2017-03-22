BRIEF-Qiwi Q4 adjusted EPS rub 15.43

March 22 Qiwi Plc
* Qiwi announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share rub 15.43
* Qiwi plc qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 6% to
rub 2,821 million ($46.5 million)
* Qiwi plc - sees fy total adjusted net revenue is expected
to increase by 2% to 5% over 2016
* Qiwi plc sees 2017 total adjusted net revenue is expected
to increase by 2% to 5% over 2016
* Qiwi plc - "overall macroeconomic conditions continue to
adversely affect purchasing power and overall consumer sentiment
of russian population"
* Qiwi plc sees 2017 adjusted net profit excluding sovest
expenses is expected to increase by 2% to 5% over 2016 including
effect of acquisition
* Qiwi plc sees 2017 adjusted net profit including sovest
expenses is expected to decline by 25% to 35% over 2016
