BRIEF-Qiwi Q4 adjusted EPS rub 15.43

March 22 Qiwi Plc

* Qiwi announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share rub 15.43

* Qiwi plc qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 6% to rub 2,821 million ($46.5 million)

* Qiwi plc - sees fy total adjusted net revenue is expected to increase by 2% to 5% over 2016

* Qiwi plc sees 2017 total adjusted net revenue is expected to increase by 2% to 5% over 2016

* Qiwi plc - "overall macroeconomic conditions continue to adversely affect purchasing power and overall consumer sentiment of russian population"

* Qiwi plc sees 2017 adjusted net profit excluding sovest expenses is expected to increase by 2% to 5% over 2016 including effect of acquisition

* Qiwi plc sees 2017 adjusted net profit including sovest expenses is expected to decline by 25% to 35% over 2016