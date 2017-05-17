BRIEF-QIWI reports qtrly earnings per share RUB 13.33

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 QIWI plc:
* QIWI announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share RUB 20.76
* Qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 16 pct to RUB 2,905 million ($51.5 million)
* Upgrades its guidance in respect of 2017 outlook
* Expect no material contribution to total adjusted net revenue from SOVEST project in 2017
* Sees 2017 total adjusted net revenue to increase by 10 pct to 15 pct over 2016
* 2017 adjusted net profit excluding SOVEST expenses is expected to increase by 12 pct to 17 pct over 2016
* Sees 2017 adjusted net profit including SOVEST expenses is expected to decline by 15 pct to 30 pct over 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view RUB 68.47, revenue view RUB 11.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue RUB 4,612 million versus RUB 4,160 million last year
* Qtrly earnings per share RUB 13.33 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood