BRIEF-QIWI reports qtrly earnings per share RUB 13.33

May 17 QIWI plc:

* QIWI announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share RUB 20.76

* Qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 16 pct to RUB 2,905 million ($51.5 million)

* Upgrades its guidance in respect of 2017 outlook

* Expect no material contribution to total adjusted net revenue from SOVEST project in 2017

* Sees 2017 total adjusted net revenue to increase by 10 pct to 15 pct over 2016

* 2017 adjusted net profit excluding SOVEST expenses is expected to increase by 12 pct to 17 pct over 2016

* Sees 2017 adjusted net profit including SOVEST expenses is expected to decline by 15 pct to 30 pct over 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view RUB 68.47, revenue view RUB 11.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue RUB 4,612 million versus RUB 4,160 million last year

* Qtrly earnings per share RUB 13.33