版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Qorvo announces Q4 revenue $643 million

May 3 Qorvo Inc

* Qorvo® announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 revenue $643 million versus I/B/E/S view $631.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Non-GAAP quarterly revenue in range of $610 million to $650 million expected for June 2017 quarter

* Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 47% expected for June 2017 quarter

* For June 2017 quarter, non-GAAP diluted EPS expected in range of $0.70 to $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐