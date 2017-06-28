BRIEF-Qorvo says CEO Robert Bruggeworth's FY 2017 total compensation was $6.6 mln

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in second quarter - Reis
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
June 28 Qorvo Inc:
* CEO Robert Bruggeworth's FY 2017 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $6.5 million in FY 2016 - SEC filing
* CFO Mark Murphy's FY 2017 total compensation was $4.9 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sRs7XS) Further company coverage:
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani at AMFI Mutual Fund Summit in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Punjab National Bank annual shareholders meet in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Po
TOKYO, June 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday morning to hover near two-year highs after Wall Street rebounded, with tech shares, like Advantest Corp and Shin-Etsu Chemical, outperforming the overall market.