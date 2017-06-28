版本:
BRIEF-Qorvo says CEO Robert Bruggeworth's FY 2017 total compensation was $6.6 mln

June 28 Qorvo Inc:

* CEO Robert Bruggeworth's FY 2017 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $6.5 million in FY 2016 - SEC filing

* CFO Mark Murphy's FY 2017 total compensation was $4.9 million Source text: (bit.ly/2sRs7XS) Further company coverage:
