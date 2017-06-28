版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-QTS delivers two megawatt HyperBlock solution for global cloud service provider

June 28 Qts Realty Trust Inc

* Qts delivers two megawatt hyperblock solution for global cloud service provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐