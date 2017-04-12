版本:
BRIEF-QTS enters into $400 mln floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements

April 12 QTS Realty Trust Inc:

* QTS enters into $400 million floating to fixed interest rate swap agreements

* QTS Realty - agreements will fix interest rate on term loan borrowings from Jan 2, 2018 through current maturity dates, Dec. 17, 2021 and April 27, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
