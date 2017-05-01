BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.63

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT board approves extension until july 2018 of company's share repurchase program
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
May 1 Qts Realty Trust Inc
* Q1 FFO per share $0.63
* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.64
* Sees 2017 operating ffo per share in range of $2.64 to $2.76 per share
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of approximately $325.0 million to $375.0 million
* Labcorp says also maintaining its guidance for churn at high end of its historical average of 5-8% for 2017
* Labcorp says continues to anticipate in 2017 adjusted ebitda margins to be in line with 2016 adjusted ebitda margins
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: