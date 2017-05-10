版本:
BRIEF-Quaker Chemical announces 3% increase in cash dividend

May 10 Quaker Chemical Corp

* Quaker Chemical announces 3% increase in cash dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 3 percent

* Board of directors of Quaker Chemical Corporation declared a $0.355 per share quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
