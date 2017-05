BRIEF-Quaker Chemical Q1 earnings per share $0.52

May 1 Quaker Chemical Corp:

* Quaker chemical announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 sales $194.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.18

* Quaker chemical - "looking forward, we expect foreign exchange and raw materials to continue to be headwinds that may ratably decline as year progresses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: