2017年 6月 28日

BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP

June 28 Qualcomm Inc

* ‍tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on july 27, 2017​

* ‍transaction is expected to close by end of calendar 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
