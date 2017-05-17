BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Says Qualcomm seeks an order that would require defendants to comply with their long-standing contractual obligations to Qualcomm
* Says also seeks declaratory relief and damages
* Qualcomm says it already filed a separate claim against apple for its unlawful interference with license agreements between Qualcomm and these manufacturers
* Qualcomm Inc says filed complaint in against FIH Mobile Ltd. And Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Pegatron Corp, Wistron Corp, Compal Electronics
* Qualcomm Inc says complaint filed for breaching license agreements, other commitments with co and "refusing to pay" for use of co's licensed technologies
* Says "our license agreements with Apple's manufacturers remain valid and enforceable" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood