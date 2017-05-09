版本:
BRIEF-Qualcomm introduces new mobile platforms Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630

May 8 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms drive advanced photography, enhanced gaming, integrated connectivity and machine learning

* Introduced two new mobile platforms, Qualcomm snapdragon 660 and 630

* Snapdragon 660 mobile platform is now shipping and snapdragon 630 mobile platform will begin shipping towards end of this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
