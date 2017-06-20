版本:
中国
2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Qualcomm makes strategic investment in Amionx

June 20 Qualcomm Inc:

* Qualcomm Inc - Qualcomm's strategic investment in Amionx

* Qualcomm Inc - as part of its investment, Qualcomm president Derek Aberle will join board of directors of Amionx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
